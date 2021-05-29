Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 12,500 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 104.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of EnerSys worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EnerSys by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 4,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

ENS traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.24. 257,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,574. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

