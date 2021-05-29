Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,595. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10.

