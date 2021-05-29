Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 76,404 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,404 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,119,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,659,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after buying an additional 324,254 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 817,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 713,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 149,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,648. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

