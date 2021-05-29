Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Declines By 44.7%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTMVY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RTMVY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.03. 75,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,837. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.