BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the April 29th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MYI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.67. 93,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,709. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,166,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.