BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the April 29th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:MYI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.67. 93,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,709. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.