Brinx Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BNXR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brinx Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BNXR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BNXR remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 18,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,749. Brinx Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
Brinx Resources Company Profile
