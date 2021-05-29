Brinx Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BNXR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brinx Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BNXR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BNXR remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 18,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,749. Brinx Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Brinx Resources Company Profile

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

