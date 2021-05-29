Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. MacroGenics comprises 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MacroGenics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 280,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.29.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

