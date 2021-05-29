Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE:TX traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 962,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. Ternium has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.