Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6,600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

AA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,536,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 2.66. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

