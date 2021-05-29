Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $3.62 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $388.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.