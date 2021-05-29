Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,272 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $38,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

