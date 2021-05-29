Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

