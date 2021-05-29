Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 70.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,100 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after buying an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.