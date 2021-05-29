Royale Finance Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $637,032.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

