Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

