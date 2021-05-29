MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,401 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,654 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

