American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $8,954,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $255.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.