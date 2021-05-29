Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOCT. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. 2,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,666. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

