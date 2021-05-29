-$0.20 EPS Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDRA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 141,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,990. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.