-$0.20 EPS Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDRA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 141,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,990. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

