Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 305 ($3.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,037. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 941.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 443.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 103.77 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 133 shares of company stock worth $41,734.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

