SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,250. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.