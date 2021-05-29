Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $5.46 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400,870 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

