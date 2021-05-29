Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.53. 152,105,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,722,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

