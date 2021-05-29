Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) PT at $41.40

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.
Several research firms recently commented on JAMF. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 48,125 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,701,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,459 shares of company stock worth $13,491,631.
Shares of Jamf stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.68. 710,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68.
Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.
