Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Drops By 83.3%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUW. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,409 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 72,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 50,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000.

NUW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.05. 13,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,472. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

