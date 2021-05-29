New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 82.3% in May

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the April 29th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of New Age Metals stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. 195,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About New Age Metals
