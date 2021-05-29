New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 82.3% in May

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the April 29th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of New Age Metals stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. 195,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

