Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Down 81.2% in May

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the April 29th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LMRMF remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 114,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,841. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.82. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

