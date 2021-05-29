NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,323.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.49 or 0.01857317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.00477414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019899 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004017 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.