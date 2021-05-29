Swerve Market Capitalization Tops $10.98 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. Swerve has a total market cap of $10.98 million and $5.32 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002544 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00073849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.82 or 0.00870609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.09018708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00088677 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,533,952 coins and its circulating supply is 12,579,216 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.