Skycoin Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $29.84 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00004347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00311697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00190341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.58 or 0.00770854 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

