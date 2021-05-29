Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock worth $4,835,962. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock remained flat at $$142.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

