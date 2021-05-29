Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 598 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,514. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

