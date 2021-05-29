$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CECE stock remained flat at $$7.63 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,502. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

