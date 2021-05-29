Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

TGLS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.