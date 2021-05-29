The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,477,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.