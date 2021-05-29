Summit X LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Summit X LLC owned 0.57% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 58,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 138,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 44,582 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $774,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. 15,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,766. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

