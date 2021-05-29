Summit X LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,066. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

