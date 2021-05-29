Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $39.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

