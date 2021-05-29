Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $294,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after buying an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.