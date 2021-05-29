Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $413.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.19 and its 200-day moving average is $363.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

