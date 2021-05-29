Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $778,000 Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

