Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,435 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

NYSE:WSM opened at $169.54 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.