Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,886 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,634 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

