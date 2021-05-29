Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,952 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of BPOP opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $82.76.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.