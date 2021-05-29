HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $32,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.