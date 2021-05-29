Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post $107.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.90 million and the lowest is $103.18 million. Harmonic posted sales of $73.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $465.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $516.31 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $529.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 708,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,532. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $704.58 million, a PE ratio of -46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after buying an additional 1,313,511 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Harmonic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harmonic by 119.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 384,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

