HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,792 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $46,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.83 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

