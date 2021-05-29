Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of PDP opened at $86.53 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

