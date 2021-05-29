Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 873 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 873 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.81.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $372.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $376.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

