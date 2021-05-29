Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,534 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $190.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.28. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $135.92 and a 1-year high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

